3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
163 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
36 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
1 of 119
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1320 sqft
Open concept floor plan. Kitchen appliances and cable TV included. Fireplace, bathtub, ceiling fans, air conditioning and patio/balcony. In-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, pool table, BBQ area and business center.
1 of 89
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1327 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1378 sqft
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loiret
8 Units Available
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
1 of 19
Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Century Estates
1 Unit Available
12925 West 100th Street
12925 West 100th Street, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
Many upgrades! Great desirable neighborhood. This beauty offers new carpet on main floor, newer thermal windows. Updated kitchen with new sliding door. A huge partially covered deck overlooking landscaped yard. Extended garage for extra storage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
12119 W 101st Street
12119 West 101st Street, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1700 sqft
12119 W 101st Street Available 06/15/20 {12119} Spacious Home in Fantastic Location + Great Hwy Access + AVAILABLE NOW - Very clean, well-cared-for home in Oak Park.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
8135 Monrovia Street - 1
8135 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1270 sqft
Centrally located in Lenexa within a quiet community surrounded by amenities, local parks and easy access to shopping, dining and highways! Four Colonies will bring you amenities such as, 4 pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and a library. This 3bd/2.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:54am
9 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
1 of 30
Last updated June 8 at 02:29pm
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7537 McCoy Street
7537 Mccoy Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1130 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath town-home in Shawnee Ks. Quick access to 7 highway. The unit has a walkout basement from one of the bedrooms and a 2 car garage. It has a nice fenced in back yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12222 South Sycamore
12222 South Sycamore Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
12222 South Sycamore Available 07/15/20 Great Olathe location - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent in the heart of Olathe near 123rd and Strang Line and close to all of the restaurants and shops on 119th Street.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shawnee Village
1 Unit Available
11811 W 67th St
11811 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS
Beautiful Shawnee Home-AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1604968?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.
