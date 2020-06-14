Apartment List
158 Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lenexa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
32 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 119

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,039
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
25 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$938
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,005
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,037
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,506
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1378 sqft
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Loiret
8 Units Available
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1288 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
41 Units Available
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$723
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$987
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$799
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect mix of woodsy charm and modern amenities at this complex with beautiful park-like landscaping. Private balconies. Relax at the pool, or barbecue on the sun deck.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:35pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
4 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12754 W 110th Ter.
12754 West 110th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$880
750 sqft
Apartment near JCCC - Property Id: 60462 Great location for this 750 sq.ft. maintenance-free, 1 BR 1 bath condo. It is located just across from JCCC on College Blvd., easy access to 435 and US-69.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
7903 Grandview St
7903 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
North Overland Park Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567435?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Lenexa
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$687
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
City Guide for Lenexa, KS

Cartoon character Popeye, known for his spinach cravings, would love Lenexa, Kansas, which was regarded as the "Spinach Capital of the World" in the 1930s. Lenexa's Spinach Festival, held annually in honor of that distinction, would surely satisfy Popeyes hunger.

A small city in northeast Kansas, and a suburb of the greater Kansas City area, Lenexa boasts a robust community spirit, plenty of green space, and a solid economic outlook. Lenexa was once home to James Butler Hickock, also known throughout history as Wild Bill. A park in his name now sits where his former residence was located. No participating in duels is allowed there, however. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lenexa, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lenexa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

