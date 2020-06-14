158 Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS with hardwood floors
Cartoon character Popeye, known for his spinach cravings, would love Lenexa, Kansas, which was regarded as the "Spinach Capital of the World" in the 1930s. Lenexa's Spinach Festival, held annually in honor of that distinction, would surely satisfy Popeyes hunger.
A small city in northeast Kansas, and a suburb of the greater Kansas City area, Lenexa boasts a robust community spirit, plenty of green space, and a solid economic outlook. Lenexa was once home to James Butler Hickock, also known throughout history as Wild Bill. A park in his name now sits where his former residence was located. No participating in duels is allowed there, however. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lenexa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.