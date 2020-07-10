/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Lenexa, KS with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
36 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$831
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$936
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,076
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,017
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,022
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,073
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,165
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,095
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$893
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1671 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
27 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified
1 of 119
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,073
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$925
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept floor plan. Kitchen appliances and cable TV included. Fireplace, bathtub, ceiling fans, air conditioning and patio/balcony. In-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, pool table, BBQ area and business center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 04:11pm
5 Units Available
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1128 sqft
Located in a stable residential area near Fort Bliss. Pet-friendly community with a pool and playground. In-unit washers and dryers, air conditioning, and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1288 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$786
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,053
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Ridgeview
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
10 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 8 at 05:24pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
972 sqft
Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
Results within 5 miles of Lenexa
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
47 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,024
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1447 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,154
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
20 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Similar Pages
Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLenexa 3 BedroomsLenexa Accessible ApartmentsLenexa Apartments under $800
Lenexa Apartments under $900Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with GarageLenexa Apartments with GymLenexa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLenexa Apartments with Move-in Specials