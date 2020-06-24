All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5521 Everett Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
5521 Everett Apt A
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:57 PM

5521 Everett Apt A

5521 Everett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5521 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, google fiber ready, washer/dryer in unit, secure building, all electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Everett Apt A have any available units?
5521 Everett Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 Everett Apt A have?
Some of 5521 Everett Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Everett Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Everett Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Everett Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Everett Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Everett Apt A offers parking.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5521 Everett Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have a pool?
No, 5521 Everett Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have accessible units?
No, 5521 Everett Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Everett Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City