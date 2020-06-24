Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
5521 Everett Apt A
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:57 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5521 Everett Apt A
5521 Everett Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5521 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, google fiber ready, washer/dryer in unit, secure building, all electric
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have any available units?
5521 Everett Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5521 Everett Apt A have?
Some of 5521 Everett Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5521 Everett Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Everett Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Everett Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Everett Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Everett Apt A offers parking.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5521 Everett Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have a pool?
No, 5521 Everett Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have accessible units?
No, 5521 Everett Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Everett Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Everett Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
