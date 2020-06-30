All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

2714 South 48th Terrace

2714 South 48th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2714 South 48th Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This one is ready to call home. Fresh Paint, new hard surface flooring, Upgraded appliances, Large fenced yard, Newer HVAC system, New Windows and much more. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 South 48th Terrace have any available units?
2714 South 48th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 South 48th Terrace have?
Some of 2714 South 48th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 South 48th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2714 South 48th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 South 48th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2714 South 48th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2714 South 48th Terrace offer parking?
No, 2714 South 48th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2714 South 48th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 South 48th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 South 48th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2714 South 48th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2714 South 48th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2714 South 48th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 South 48th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 South 48th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

