Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1711 North 76th Terrace

1711 N 76th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1711 N 76th Ter, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/07/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex, washer/dryer hookup, 1 Car garage with remote.
All hardwood and tile floors.
Available June 7th.
No pets

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/32017

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4848856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have any available units?
1711 North 76th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 North 76th Terrace have?
Some of 1711 North 76th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 North 76th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1711 North 76th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 North 76th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1711 North 76th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
