Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1711 North 76th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1711 North 76th Terrace
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1711 North 76th Terrace
1711 N 76th Ter
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1711 N 76th Ter, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/07/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex, washer/dryer hookup, 1 Car garage with remote.
All hardwood and tile floors.
Available June 7th.
No pets
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/32017
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4848856)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have any available units?
1711 North 76th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1711 North 76th Terrace have?
Some of 1711 North 76th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1711 North 76th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1711 North 76th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 North 76th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1711 North 76th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 North 76th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 North 76th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Topeka, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rosedale
Apartments Near Colleges
Kansas City Kansas Community College
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City