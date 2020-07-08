15556 DUSTY TRAIL

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

NOBLESVILLE - 3 BR ranch with den - Three bedroom, two bath, one story home with den in Deer Path in Noblesville.

Two car garage, gas heat, AC, ceiling fans, mini blinds. Stove and dishwasher provided.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3254060)