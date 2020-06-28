All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4628 Dean St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4628 Dean St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:15 PM

4628 Dean St

4628 Dean Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4628 Dean Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with huge backyard and brand new privacy fence! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home includes a courtesy refrigerator and washer & dryer. Home has a 1 car garage and is ready for move-in. Application fee $35. Security Deposit $775.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Dean St have any available units?
4628 Dean St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4628 Dean St have?
Some of 4628 Dean St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Dean St currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Dean St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Dean St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4628 Dean St is pet friendly.
Does 4628 Dean St offer parking?
Yes, 4628 Dean St offers parking.
Does 4628 Dean St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4628 Dean St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Dean St have a pool?
No, 4628 Dean St does not have a pool.
Does 4628 Dean St have accessible units?
No, 4628 Dean St does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Dean St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 Dean St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4628 Dean St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4628 Dean St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis