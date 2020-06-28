4628 Dean St

Beautiful home with huge backyard and brand new privacy fence! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home includes a courtesy refrigerator and washer & dryer. Home has a 1 car garage and is ready for move-in. Application fee $35. Security Deposit $775.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
