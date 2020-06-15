All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4819 May Ridge lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4819 May Ridge lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4819 May Ridge lane

4819 May Ridge Lane · (317) 523-5762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4819 May Ridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath home for rent! Main level features open living room with vaulted ceilings, master bedroom and kitchen. Upstairs you find 3 large bedrooms, and hall bath! 2 car attached garage and porch to make your evenings relaxing and stress free. Home has new flooring, and paint.

Come Home today!!!!
Spacious 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath home for rent! Main level features open living room with vaulted ceilings, master bedroom and kitchen. Upstairs you find 3 large bedrooms, and hall bath! 2 car attached garage and porch to make your evenings relaxing and stress free. Home has new flooring, and paint.

Come Home today!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 May Ridge lane have any available units?
4819 May Ridge lane has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4819 May Ridge lane currently offering any rent specials?
4819 May Ridge lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 May Ridge lane pet-friendly?
No, 4819 May Ridge lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4819 May Ridge lane offer parking?
Yes, 4819 May Ridge lane does offer parking.
Does 4819 May Ridge lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 May Ridge lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 May Ridge lane have a pool?
No, 4819 May Ridge lane does not have a pool.
Does 4819 May Ridge lane have accessible units?
No, 4819 May Ridge lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 May Ridge lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 May Ridge lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 May Ridge lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 May Ridge lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4819 May Ridge lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity