9246 Gemini Court

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. From the start you will be pulled in by 9246 Gemini Ct adorable curb appeal. Once inside, enjoy a spacious great room, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a roomy 2,163 square feet of living area. Stainless steel appliances with a 2 car garage. New listing!! Don't delay. Stop by today as this home will lease quickly!! Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and rental criteria, visit rentconrex.com. Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.