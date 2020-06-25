All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:06 PM

9246 Gemini Court

9246 Gemini Court · No Longer Available
Location

9246 Gemini Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. From the start you will be pulled in by 9246 Gemini Ct adorable curb appeal. Once inside, enjoy a spacious great room, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a roomy 2,163 square feet of living area. Stainless steel appliances with a 2 car garage. New listing!! Don't delay. Stop by today as this home will lease quickly!! Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and rental criteria, visit rentconrex.com. Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9246 Gemini Court have any available units?
9246 Gemini Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9246 Gemini Court currently offering any rent specials?
9246 Gemini Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9246 Gemini Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9246 Gemini Court is pet friendly.
Does 9246 Gemini Court offer parking?
Yes, 9246 Gemini Court offers parking.
Does 9246 Gemini Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9246 Gemini Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9246 Gemini Court have a pool?
No, 9246 Gemini Court does not have a pool.
Does 9246 Gemini Court have accessible units?
No, 9246 Gemini Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9246 Gemini Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9246 Gemini Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9246 Gemini Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9246 Gemini Court does not have units with air conditioning.
