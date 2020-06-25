All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9214 Bainbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9214 Bainbridge Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:31 AM

9214 Bainbridge Drive

9214 Bainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9214 Bainbridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,834 sf home is located in Camby, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 Bainbridge Drive have any available units?
9214 Bainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9214 Bainbridge Drive have?
Some of 9214 Bainbridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 Bainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9214 Bainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 Bainbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9214 Bainbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9214 Bainbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9214 Bainbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9214 Bainbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 Bainbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 Bainbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9214 Bainbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9214 Bainbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9214 Bainbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 Bainbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9214 Bainbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College