Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9138 Broken Arrow Road

9138 Broken Arrow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9138 Broken Arrow Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Refurbished 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Tri-level Home on a Generous Corner Lot with Huge Fenced Backyard. Neutral Paint, new carpeting and flooring throughout! Enter your Cozy Living Room from a Covered front Porch. The Large Eat-in Kitchen with Brick Backsplash, full appliances and lots of Cabinetry opens out to a Nice Back Patio and Beautiful Spacious Backyard through sliding glass doors. Top level features a Large Master Bedroom with private door to Spacious Soaking Tub/Shower combo Bathroom and 2 additional Bedrooms. The Lower Level area has a Large Bedroom plus a Bonus Room and half Bathroom. Great Mini-Barn in the backyard for extra storage. This Lovely Homes has an oversize 2 Car Attached Garage with Remote Openers.

Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Wayne Township Schools

Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer

Totally Renovated and ready for you to move in Now!

You can see our resident selection criteria by copying and pasting the link below into your browser:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria
Property not available for Section 8 Vouchers

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available 2/9/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9138 Broken Arrow Road have any available units?
9138 Broken Arrow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9138 Broken Arrow Road have?
Some of 9138 Broken Arrow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9138 Broken Arrow Road currently offering any rent specials?
9138 Broken Arrow Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9138 Broken Arrow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9138 Broken Arrow Road is pet friendly.
Does 9138 Broken Arrow Road offer parking?
Yes, 9138 Broken Arrow Road does offer parking.
Does 9138 Broken Arrow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9138 Broken Arrow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9138 Broken Arrow Road have a pool?
No, 9138 Broken Arrow Road does not have a pool.
Does 9138 Broken Arrow Road have accessible units?
No, 9138 Broken Arrow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9138 Broken Arrow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9138 Broken Arrow Road has units with dishwashers.
