8828 Elmonte Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

8828 Elmonte Dr

8828 Elmonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8828 Elmonte Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5aba86e020 ---- This move-in ready 3 bedroom home on the east side has it all. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room with fresh paint. The fresh paint continues throughout the home as well. The kitchen is stocked with a stove and fridge and offers tile flooring and lots of cabinet space. There is a dining area located just off the kitchen. Blinds are provided throughout the home which is a big perk. There is a one car detached garage with a manual garage door. Outside features a large rear patio, tree-covered landscape and fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Central Air! Stove and Fridge Included! Security deposit = $775 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. Alarm-Alarm at the home is available for use but all service and maintenace fees paid by resident. Call to verify school district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Detached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 Elmonte Dr have any available units?
8828 Elmonte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8828 Elmonte Dr have?
Some of 8828 Elmonte Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8828 Elmonte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8828 Elmonte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 Elmonte Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8828 Elmonte Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8828 Elmonte Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8828 Elmonte Dr offers parking.
Does 8828 Elmonte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8828 Elmonte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 Elmonte Dr have a pool?
No, 8828 Elmonte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8828 Elmonte Dr have accessible units?
No, 8828 Elmonte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 Elmonte Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8828 Elmonte Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
