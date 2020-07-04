8828 Elmonte Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5aba86e020 ---- This move-in ready 3 bedroom home on the east side has it all. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room with fresh paint. The fresh paint continues throughout the home as well. The kitchen is stocked with a stove and fridge and offers tile flooring and lots of cabinet space. There is a dining area located just off the kitchen. Blinds are provided throughout the home which is a big perk. There is a one car detached garage with a manual garage door. Outside features a large rear patio, tree-covered landscape and fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Central Air! Stove and Fridge Included! Security deposit = $775 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. Alarm-Alarm at the home is available for use but all service and maintenace fees paid by resident. Call to verify school district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Detached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups