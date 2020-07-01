All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8641 Fox Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8641 Fox Ridge Lane
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

8641 Fox Ridge Lane

8641 Fox Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I69-Fall Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8641 Fox Ridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 4bed 2.5 bath home in Hunters Ridge! Are you ready to live somewhere you love? What is not to love about this 2,651sqft home with a walkout basement? There is room to relax and enjoy the great outdoors, but there is also room to spread out and enjoy time inside. With a large living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a sunroom to enjoy the view out back. With great sized rooms and a finished basement, your search is over.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 Fox Ridge Lane have any available units?
8641 Fox Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8641 Fox Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8641 Fox Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 Fox Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8641 Fox Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8641 Fox Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 8641 Fox Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8641 Fox Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 Fox Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 Fox Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 8641 Fox Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8641 Fox Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 8641 Fox Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 Fox Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8641 Fox Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8641 Fox Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8641 Fox Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College