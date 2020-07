8624 Appleby Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

IF YOUR LOOKING FOR A RANCH THAT HAS IT ALL, HERE IT IS! THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH, MASTER SUITE W/ HIS & HER CLOSETS PLUS ATT BATH*GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, BRICK HEARTH & WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE*FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH VIEW INTO THE EAT IN KITCHEN WHICH INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES*NEW CARPET AND INTERIOR PAINT*FULL FENCED BACK YARD WITH MINI BARN FOR STORAGE OR YARD CARE EQUIPMENT*CONCRETE PATIO*FINISHED THREE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH WORKSHOP TOO-WHAT ELSE COULD YOU ASK FOR-THIS HOUSE HAS IT ALL IN A GREAT LOCATION!