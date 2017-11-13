All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8567 Honeysuckle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8567 Honeysuckle Way
Last updated March 30 2019 at 3:54 PM

8567 Honeysuckle Way

8567 Honeysuckle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I69-Fall Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8567 Honeysuckle Way, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8567 Honeysuckle Way have any available units?
8567 Honeysuckle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8567 Honeysuckle Way currently offering any rent specials?
8567 Honeysuckle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8567 Honeysuckle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8567 Honeysuckle Way is pet friendly.
Does 8567 Honeysuckle Way offer parking?
No, 8567 Honeysuckle Way does not offer parking.
Does 8567 Honeysuckle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8567 Honeysuckle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8567 Honeysuckle Way have a pool?
No, 8567 Honeysuckle Way does not have a pool.
Does 8567 Honeysuckle Way have accessible units?
No, 8567 Honeysuckle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8567 Honeysuckle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8567 Honeysuckle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8567 Honeysuckle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8567 Honeysuckle Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College