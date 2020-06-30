All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8505 Gold Rush Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8505 Gold Rush Way
Last updated November 5 2019 at 6:45 AM

8505 Gold Rush Way

8505 Gold Rush Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8505 Gold Rush Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Camby is 1,800 sq ft and has a lot to offer! Spacious family room, large eat-in kitchen, bonus loft space upstairs, master suite with a walk-in closet and bathtub/shower combo, laundry is conveniently located on the 2nd floor, and the over-sized back patio is a great space for entertaining! Washer/Dryer included. Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Gold Rush Way have any available units?
8505 Gold Rush Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Gold Rush Way have?
Some of 8505 Gold Rush Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Gold Rush Way currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Gold Rush Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Gold Rush Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 Gold Rush Way is pet friendly.
Does 8505 Gold Rush Way offer parking?
No, 8505 Gold Rush Way does not offer parking.
Does 8505 Gold Rush Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8505 Gold Rush Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Gold Rush Way have a pool?
No, 8505 Gold Rush Way does not have a pool.
Does 8505 Gold Rush Way have accessible units?
No, 8505 Gold Rush Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Gold Rush Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 Gold Rush Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College