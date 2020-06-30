8505 Gold Rush Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Camby is 1,800 sq ft and has a lot to offer! Spacious family room, large eat-in kitchen, bonus loft space upstairs, master suite with a walk-in closet and bathtub/shower combo, laundry is conveniently located on the 2nd floor, and the over-sized back patio is a great space for entertaining! Washer/Dryer included. Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.