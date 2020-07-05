Amenities

Your new adorable recently updated ranch style home in a great location and established neighborhood awaits at 8435 Sansa Street! This is a great price for a solid house. Having lots of potential and decorating possibilities, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,031 square feet of comfortable living space. Entering the home, you will be welcomed by the large spacious living room that has easy access to the kitchen. The kitchen comes with black appliances, that includes a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher and offers plenty of counter and cabinet space suitable for all cooking and storage needs. The laundry room is located in the kitchen, provided with washer and dryer hooks-ups and built-in shelving. Wall-to-wall earth toned carpeting will be throughout most of the home while laminate tile will be in the entrance foyer, kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Each bedroom is spacious in size and all offer a suitable amount of closet space. Bathrooms have been given an update to give them a more up-to-date look. The fenced in backyard also has a lot to offer. There is a deck that would be perfect for a patio set to sit back and relax, and plenty room for a grill and to enjoy fun quality time with family and friends. Come stop by and take a look before this wonderful home is gone!! Professionally managed by First Key Homes. Contact your local leasing agent for further information. Section 8 applicants, qualifying criteria, and deposit levels may vary. Thank you for your interest!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.