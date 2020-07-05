All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8435 Sansa Street

8435 Kansa Court · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Kansa Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Hill Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Your new adorable recently updated ranch style home in a great location and established neighborhood awaits at 8435 Sansa Street! This is a great price for a solid house. Having lots of potential and decorating possibilities, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,031 square feet of comfortable living space. Entering the home, you will be welcomed by the large spacious living room that has easy access to the kitchen. The kitchen comes with black appliances, that includes a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher and offers plenty of counter and cabinet space suitable for all cooking and storage needs. The laundry room is located in the kitchen, provided with washer and dryer hooks-ups and built-in shelving. Wall-to-wall earth toned carpeting will be throughout most of the home while laminate tile will be in the entrance foyer, kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Each bedroom is spacious in size and all offer a suitable amount of closet space. Bathrooms have been given an update to give them a more up-to-date look. The fenced in backyard also has a lot to offer. There is a deck that would be perfect for a patio set to sit back and relax, and plenty room for a grill and to enjoy fun quality time with family and friends. Come stop by and take a look before this wonderful home is gone!! Professionally managed by First Key Homes. Contact your local leasing agent for further information. Section 8 applicants, qualifying criteria, and deposit levels may vary. Thank you for your interest!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Sansa Street have any available units?
8435 Sansa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Sansa Street have?
Some of 8435 Sansa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Sansa Street currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Sansa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Sansa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 Sansa Street is pet friendly.
Does 8435 Sansa Street offer parking?
No, 8435 Sansa Street does not offer parking.
Does 8435 Sansa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 Sansa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Sansa Street have a pool?
No, 8435 Sansa Street does not have a pool.
Does 8435 Sansa Street have accessible units?
No, 8435 Sansa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Sansa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 Sansa Street has units with dishwashers.

