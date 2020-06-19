All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 839 North Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
839 North Park Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:49 PM

839 North Park Avenue

839 North Park Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1800445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

839 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt B · Avail. now

$956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 641 square feet of space, with amenities including central air, washer and dryer. Minutes away from I-65.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, so additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: TRASH
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 North Park Avenue have any available units?
839 North Park Avenue has a unit available for $956 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 839 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
839 North Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 839 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 839 North Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 839 North Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 839 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 839 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 839 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 839 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 839 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 North Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 North Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 839 North Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 839 North Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity