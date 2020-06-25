8361 Paso Del Norte Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME.

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



INDIANAPOLIS (SOUTH) - Stop 11 & Madison BUILDING 12



2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo with Living room, kitchen and breakfast area. Living room has a fireplace. Kitchen includes dishwasher. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space.



Other features include: balcony area, laundry hook up and One car garage.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Stove hook up is electric, dryer hook up is electric, furnace is electric, Water heater is electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

