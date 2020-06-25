8361 Paso Del Norte Ct

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
INDIANAPOLIS (SOUTH) - Stop 11 & Madison BUILDING 12
2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo with Living room, kitchen and breakfast area. Living room has a fireplace. Kitchen includes dishwasher. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space.
Other features include: balcony area, laundry hook up and One car garage.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Stove hook up is electric, dryer hook up is electric, furnace is electric, Water heater is electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE4857962)