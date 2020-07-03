8355 Andrusia Lane

Amenities

Wonderful 2 story home with 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers an open floor plan and lots of amenities! Hardwoods accent the 2-story foyer and laundry room, as well as the kitchen with an over-sized breakfast area, an island and custom designed cabinets. All of the spacious bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. The private bath boasts a dual vanity, deluxe garden tub and a tiled shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck! This home is located in a wonderful neighborhood with a community pool and playground.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.