All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8355 Andrusia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8355 Andrusia Lane
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:56 PM

8355 Andrusia Lane

8355 Andrusia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8355 Andrusia Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Perry

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 story home with 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers an open floor plan and lots of amenities! Hardwoods accent the 2-story foyer and laundry room, as well as the kitchen with an over-sized breakfast area, an island and custom designed cabinets. All of the spacious bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. The private bath boasts a dual vanity, deluxe garden tub and a tiled shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck! This home is located in a wonderful neighborhood with a community pool and playground.

Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8355 Andrusia Lane have any available units?
8355 Andrusia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8355 Andrusia Lane have?
Some of 8355 Andrusia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8355 Andrusia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8355 Andrusia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8355 Andrusia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8355 Andrusia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8355 Andrusia Lane offer parking?
No, 8355 Andrusia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8355 Andrusia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8355 Andrusia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8355 Andrusia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8355 Andrusia Lane has a pool.
Does 8355 Andrusia Lane have accessible units?
No, 8355 Andrusia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8355 Andrusia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8355 Andrusia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College