Newer 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Camby. Walking in you will find the spacious family room open to the kitchen and dining area. Continue upstairs and you will find the master suite with private master bedroom and additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. Act fast and received the first months rent FREE if a lease is signed by 1/15/20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8335 Bolero Way have any available units?
8335 Bolero Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.