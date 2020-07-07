All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 15 2020

8335 Bolero Way

8335 Bolero Way · No Longer Available
Location

8335 Bolero Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Camby. Walking in you will find the spacious family room open to the kitchen and dining area. Continue upstairs and you will find the master suite with private master bedroom and additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. Act fast and received the first months rent FREE if a lease is signed by 1/15/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 Bolero Way have any available units?
8335 Bolero Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8335 Bolero Way have?
Some of 8335 Bolero Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 Bolero Way currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Bolero Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Bolero Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8335 Bolero Way is pet friendly.
Does 8335 Bolero Way offer parking?
Yes, 8335 Bolero Way offers parking.
Does 8335 Bolero Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 Bolero Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Bolero Way have a pool?
No, 8335 Bolero Way does not have a pool.
Does 8335 Bolero Way have accessible units?
No, 8335 Bolero Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Bolero Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8335 Bolero Way has units with dishwashers.

