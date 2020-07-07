8335 Bolero Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Newer 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Camby. Walking in you will find the spacious family room open to the kitchen and dining area. Continue upstairs and you will find the master suite with private master bedroom and additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. Act fast and received the first months rent FREE if a lease is signed by 1/15/20