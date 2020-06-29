All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

818 East Fairfield Avenue

818 Fairfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

818 Fairfield Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained and ready to go! Hardwoods throughout most of unit. Good Sized Kitchen w/Plenty of Storage and comes w/Electric Oven-Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave! Fresh paint, updated windows and recent Furnace & A/C Unit! Cool area near Watson Park, just blocks from popular Monon Trail. Basement clean and good for storage. Immediate Availability; Security Deposit of 1-month; will allow a dog w/approval; Tenant pays all utilities and renter's insurance. Security light in rear yard and nice covered front porch to enjoy the outdoors. No fee for application. Laundry hook ups in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 East Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
818 East Fairfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 East Fairfield Avenue have?
Some of 818 East Fairfield Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 East Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
818 East Fairfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 East Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 East Fairfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 818 East Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 818 East Fairfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 818 East Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 East Fairfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 East Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 818 East Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 818 East Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 818 East Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 818 East Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 East Fairfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
