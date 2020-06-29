818 East Fairfield Avenue

Amenities
Well-maintained and ready to go! Hardwoods throughout most of unit. Good Sized Kitchen w/Plenty of Storage and comes w/Electric Oven-Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave! Fresh paint, updated windows and recent Furnace & A/C Unit! Cool area near Watson Park, just blocks from popular Monon Trail. Basement clean and good for storage. Immediate Availability; Security Deposit of 1-month; will allow a dog w/approval; Tenant pays all utilities and renter's insurance. Security light in rear yard and nice covered front porch to enjoy the outdoors. No fee for application. Laundry hook ups in basement.