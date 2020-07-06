All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8149 Gathering Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8149 Gathering Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8149 Gathering Circle

8149 Gathering Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8149 Gathering Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call for Details 317-793-3770

Walk into this huge 4 bed 2.5 bath home and be prepared to have your breath taken away! Warm and cozy formal living space with dining area leads into the kitchen. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel electric appliances and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! Additional living space open to kitchen making it the perfect place for football games. Beautiful windows through the living room and dinning room for national light. Plenty of storage around every corner. Laundry access and full bath on upper level of home. Separate family room in upper w/ fireplace. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. 4 large bedrooms and a full bathroom also accommodate the upper level of this home. Nice fire pit in backyard great for entertaining friends and family. Pet Friendly. 2714 sq ft. Don't delay! This home is a must see and will lease quickly!!

Visit: www.rentconrex.com for full inventory!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8149 Gathering Circle have any available units?
8149 Gathering Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8149 Gathering Circle have?
Some of 8149 Gathering Circle's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8149 Gathering Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8149 Gathering Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8149 Gathering Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8149 Gathering Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8149 Gathering Circle offer parking?
No, 8149 Gathering Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8149 Gathering Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8149 Gathering Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8149 Gathering Circle have a pool?
No, 8149 Gathering Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8149 Gathering Circle have accessible units?
No, 8149 Gathering Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8149 Gathering Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8149 Gathering Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College