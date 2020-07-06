8149 Gathering Circle

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fire pit fireplace

Walk into this huge 4 bed 2.5 bath home and be prepared to have your breath taken away! Warm and cozy formal living space with dining area leads into the kitchen. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel electric appliances and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! Additional living space open to kitchen making it the perfect place for football games. Beautiful windows through the living room and dinning room for national light. Plenty of storage around every corner. Laundry access and full bath on upper level of home. Separate family room in upper w/ fireplace. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. 4 large bedrooms and a full bathroom also accommodate the upper level of this home. Nice fire pit in backyard great for entertaining friends and family. Pet Friendly. 2714 sq ft. Don't delay! This home is a must see and will lease quickly!!



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

