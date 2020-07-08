All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:45 PM

7823 Carlton Arms Drive

7823 Carlton Arms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7823 Carlton Arms Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
pool
The Hancock is a newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment home, with dark, espresso cabinets, sleek black appliances, and a modern grey laminate flooring! The washer and dryer are included for laundry convenience. For only $910.00 per month, you can enjoy all of what Lake Castleton has to offer, such as two swimming pools, newly renovated fitness center, business center, bark park, fishing piers and MORE!
The two bedrooms go quickly! HURRY and reserve yours now!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 Carlton Arms Drive have any available units?
7823 Carlton Arms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7823 Carlton Arms Drive have?
Some of 7823 Carlton Arms Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 Carlton Arms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7823 Carlton Arms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 Carlton Arms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7823 Carlton Arms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7823 Carlton Arms Drive offer parking?
No, 7823 Carlton Arms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7823 Carlton Arms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7823 Carlton Arms Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 Carlton Arms Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7823 Carlton Arms Drive has a pool.
Does 7823 Carlton Arms Drive have accessible units?
No, 7823 Carlton Arms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 Carlton Arms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7823 Carlton Arms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

