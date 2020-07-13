All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

333 Penn

333 N Pennsylvania St · (317) 344-8365
Location

333 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-08 · Avail. Sep 9

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

Unit 02-08 · Avail. Sep 2

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

Unit 03-01 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-06 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 333 Penn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
business center
Sharing the name with the same address that it occupies, 333 Penn is a high-end apartment building only a few blocks north of Indy's city center. Featuring unbeatable interior amenities and a great location in the middle of downtown Indy, 333 Penn is an address that you will be proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We allow two pets per home. We require a 1-time pet fee of $150 per pet. Monthly pet rent is $25 per month. Contact us for our full pet policy.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Penn have any available units?
333 Penn has 17 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Penn have?
Some of 333 Penn's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Penn currently offering any rent specials?
333 Penn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Penn pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Penn is pet friendly.
Does 333 Penn offer parking?
Yes, 333 Penn offers parking.
Does 333 Penn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Penn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Penn have a pool?
No, 333 Penn does not have a pool.
Does 333 Penn have accessible units?
Yes, 333 Penn has accessible units.
Does 333 Penn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Penn has units with dishwashers.
