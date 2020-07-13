Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We allow two pets per home. We require a 1-time pet fee of $150 per pet. Monthly pet rent is $25 per month. Contact us for our full pet policy.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.