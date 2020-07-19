All apartments in Indianapolis
7822 Crooked Meadows Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

7822 Crooked Meadows Drive

7822 Crooked Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7822 Crooked Meadows Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

Stunning Red Brick Front 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Vaulted Ceilings and Archways. Great Eat-in Kitchen with All New Appliances and Laundry Room with Entry to Garage. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Ceiling Fan and lots of Sunlight Streaming in as you enjoy time with Family and Friends. Split Floor Plan with Master Bedroom featuring Ceiling Fan, Full Tub/Shower Combo and Walk-in Closet. The other 2 Bedrooms and Full Tub/Shower Combo are on the other side of the home. This Property comes with a 2 Car Attached Garage.

This is an All Electric Home.

Pike Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8 Vouchers

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive have any available units?
7822 Crooked Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive have?
Some of 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7822 Crooked Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 Crooked Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
