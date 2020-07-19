7822 Crooked Meadows Drive

Amenities
Stunning Red Brick Front 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Vaulted Ceilings and Archways. Great Eat-in Kitchen with All New Appliances and Laundry Room with Entry to Garage. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Ceiling Fan and lots of Sunlight Streaming in as you enjoy time with Family and Friends. Split Floor Plan with Master Bedroom featuring Ceiling Fan, Full Tub/Shower Combo and Walk-in Closet. The other 2 Bedrooms and Full Tub/Shower Combo are on the other side of the home. This Property comes with a 2 Car Attached Garage.
This is an All Electric Home.
Pike Township
This Property is Not Available for Section 8 Vouchers
ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.