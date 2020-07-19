7822 Crooked Meadows Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Red Brick Front 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Vaulted Ceilings and Archways. Great Eat-in Kitchen with All New Appliances and Laundry Room with Entry to Garage. Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Ceiling Fan and lots of Sunlight Streaming in as you enjoy time with Family and Friends. Split Floor Plan with Master Bedroom featuring Ceiling Fan, Full Tub/Shower Combo and Walk-in Closet. The other 2 Bedrooms and Full Tub/Shower Combo are on the other side of the home. This Property comes with a 2 Car Attached Garage.



This is an All Electric Home.



Pike Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8 Vouchers



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.