Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7424 Sharzad Place
Location

7424 Sharzad Place, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well-appointed and recently renovated 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 1-car garage, 2 Level town home at the Oak view Town homes in South port! New appliances (gas stove!), dry bar, private back patio, one car attached garage! Perry Township Schools. 5 mins from 65, 5 mins from Greenwood Park Mall and 20 mins from Downtown Indy!

App Fee: $45.00
Resident pays: Water/Sewage/Trash/Electric/Gas
Resident- Shovel driveway
Landlord- Landscape/Snow blow Roads
Trash day-Wednesdays
No HOA fees.
Washer/Dryer hookups.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Sharzad Place have any available units?
7424 Sharzad Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7424 Sharzad Place have?
Some of 7424 Sharzad Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Sharzad Place currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Sharzad Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Sharzad Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Sharzad Place is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Sharzad Place offer parking?
Yes, 7424 Sharzad Place offers parking.
Does 7424 Sharzad Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Sharzad Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Sharzad Place have a pool?
No, 7424 Sharzad Place does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Sharzad Place have accessible units?
No, 7424 Sharzad Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Sharzad Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7424 Sharzad Place does not have units with dishwashers.

