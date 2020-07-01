7424 Sharzad Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well-appointed and recently renovated 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 1-car garage, 2 Level town home at the Oak view Town homes in South port! New appliances (gas stove!), dry bar, private back patio, one car attached garage! Perry Township Schools. 5 mins from 65, 5 mins from Greenwood Park Mall and 20 mins from Downtown Indy!



App Fee: $45.00

Resident pays: Water/Sewage/Trash/Electric/Gas

Resident- Shovel driveway

Landlord- Landscape/Snow blow Roads

Trash day-Wednesdays

No HOA fees.

Washer/Dryer hookups.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.