Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in a great neighborhood. This home features an open concept kitchen and split bedroom floorplan. Kitchen boasts a large center island, ceramic tile flooring, beautiful backsplash, and all black appliances. Large closets in every bedroom. Fenced backyard and convenient location. Home also includes a finished garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).