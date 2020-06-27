All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7132 Birch Leaf Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

7132 Birch Leaf Dr

7132 Birch Leaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7132 Birch Leaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46259
South Franklin

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! - This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home is brand new! Located on the South East side of Indianapolis. Everything in the home is new construction. Never Been Used Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Brand New Carpet. Franklin Township Schools! The yard will be seeded in the spring. Take a tour today!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 Birch Leaf Dr have any available units?
7132 Birch Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7132 Birch Leaf Dr have?
Some of 7132 Birch Leaf Dr's amenities include new construction, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7132 Birch Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7132 Birch Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 Birch Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7132 Birch Leaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7132 Birch Leaf Dr offer parking?
No, 7132 Birch Leaf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7132 Birch Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7132 Birch Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 Birch Leaf Dr have a pool?
No, 7132 Birch Leaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7132 Birch Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 7132 Birch Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 Birch Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7132 Birch Leaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

