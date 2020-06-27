7132 Birch Leaf Dr

Amenities

Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! - This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home is brand new! Located on the South East side of Indianapolis. Everything in the home is new construction. Never Been Used Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Brand New Carpet. Franklin Township Schools! The yard will be seeded in the spring. Take a tour today!



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5467181)