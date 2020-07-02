All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:18 PM

6922 Chrysler Street

6922 Chrysler Street · No Longer Available
Location

6922 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ON THIS Lovely Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Pike Township! Enter your Living Room from a covered porch with lots of light streaming into your Living Room and Separate Formal Dining Area or Sun Room with sliding glass doors onto your Private Patio. This property features a Kitchen with all appliances included, lots of cabinets and counter space, and pass through window. Open Dining Area with Ceiling Fans! Washer/Dryer hook ups in Laundry Closet, and Half Bath on the main level. Neutral Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout! Master with Walk-In Closet and 2 other Bedrooms upstairs with nice size closets and Full Tub/Shower combo Bathroom. This Wonderful End Unit Home has a Spacious floor plan you'll love for entertaining and enjoying family and friends all year long! Less than 30 minutes to Downtown Indy!

Refrigerator, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Pike Township, Mature Trees in the neighborhood, Clubhouse, Assigned Parking

Gas Electric Water and Sewer

You can see our resident selection criteria at:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6922 Chrysler Street have any available units?
6922 Chrysler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6922 Chrysler Street have?
Some of 6922 Chrysler Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6922 Chrysler Street currently offering any rent specials?
6922 Chrysler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6922 Chrysler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6922 Chrysler Street is pet friendly.
Does 6922 Chrysler Street offer parking?
Yes, 6922 Chrysler Street offers parking.
Does 6922 Chrysler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6922 Chrysler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6922 Chrysler Street have a pool?
No, 6922 Chrysler Street does not have a pool.
Does 6922 Chrysler Street have accessible units?
No, 6922 Chrysler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6922 Chrysler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6922 Chrysler Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
