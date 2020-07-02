6922 Chrysler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ON THIS Lovely Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Pike Township! Enter your Living Room from a covered porch with lots of light streaming into your Living Room and Separate Formal Dining Area or Sun Room with sliding glass doors onto your Private Patio. This property features a Kitchen with all appliances included, lots of cabinets and counter space, and pass through window. Open Dining Area with Ceiling Fans! Washer/Dryer hook ups in Laundry Closet, and Half Bath on the main level. Neutral Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout! Master with Walk-In Closet and 2 other Bedrooms upstairs with nice size closets and Full Tub/Shower combo Bathroom. This Wonderful End Unit Home has a Spacious floor plan you'll love for entertaining and enjoying family and friends all year long! Less than 30 minutes to Downtown Indy!



Refrigerator, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal



Pike Township, Mature Trees in the neighborhood, Clubhouse, Assigned Parking



Gas Electric Water and Sewer



Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

