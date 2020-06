Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

"Cardinal Creek Apt & Patio Homes" Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home , bonus sunroom could convert to 3rd bedroom. 2 car garage. Over 1700 square feet. Quiet and safe neighborhood. Breathtaking view from backyard.Property adjacent to Buck Creek which is an attraction to adundant wildlife, deer in backyard. Walking distance to Southport Park. Convenient location to shopping, easy access to interstate . Available immediately. Washer/dryer hookup. Pets allowed with additional deposit.