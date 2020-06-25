6664 Kinnerton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located on a cul de sac with a pond down the road and Eagle Creek Park. It features a living room, dining room, large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances complete with a pantry, also has a half bath and electric 2 car garage all on the lower level. Just off the dining room is the privacy fenced in backyard. On the upper level it features a large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath that features a large soak tub and stand up shower. It has a loft, second bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on the opposite side of the stairs. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.