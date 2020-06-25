All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 17 2019 at 11:04 PM

6664 Kinnerton Drive

6664 Kinnerton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6664 Kinnerton Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call for details! 317-793-3770

This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located on a cul de sac with a pond down the road and Eagle Creek Park. It features a living room, dining room, large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances complete with a pantry, also has a half bath and electric 2 car garage all on the lower level. Just off the dining room is the privacy fenced in backyard. On the upper level it features a large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath that features a large soak tub and stand up shower. It has a loft, second bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on the opposite side of the stairs. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6664 Kinnerton Drive have any available units?
6664 Kinnerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6664 Kinnerton Drive have?
Some of 6664 Kinnerton Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6664 Kinnerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6664 Kinnerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6664 Kinnerton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6664 Kinnerton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6664 Kinnerton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6664 Kinnerton Drive offers parking.
Does 6664 Kinnerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6664 Kinnerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6664 Kinnerton Drive have a pool?
No, 6664 Kinnerton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6664 Kinnerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6664 Kinnerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6664 Kinnerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6664 Kinnerton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
