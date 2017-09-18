6651 Cobden Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Half Off First Month Rent!....Completely rehabbed 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pike Township!! - Half Off First Month Rent!.....This home has been completely rehabbed!! Updates include new flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen faucet and handle, updated lighting and ceiling fans, new A/C and furnace, new water heater, fresh landscaping and so many other finishing touches to make this the perfect home!! The wood burning fireplace will be great for the upcoming Winter months! For a limited time only, we are offering...



Please call Mike for more details and to schedule at 317-210-0018.



Sorry, not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE3702156)