6598 Reserve Dr Available 10/05/19 2 Bedroom Townhome in Broad Ripple - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath townhome in Broad Ripple has a wonderful open floor plan. Spacious family room flows into the dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The location can't be beat! Home overlooks the neighborhood pond, and the Monon Trail provides an easy walk to the shops and restaurants of Broad Ripple Village. 52" wall-mounted smart TV in family room included. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking. Washer/Dryer included.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3021178)