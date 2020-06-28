All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6598 Reserve Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6598 Reserve Dr
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

6598 Reserve Dr

6598 Reserve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6598 Reserve Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6598 Reserve Dr Available 10/05/19 2 Bedroom Townhome in Broad Ripple - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath townhome in Broad Ripple has a wonderful open floor plan. Spacious family room flows into the dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The location can't be beat! Home overlooks the neighborhood pond, and the Monon Trail provides an easy walk to the shops and restaurants of Broad Ripple Village. 52" wall-mounted smart TV in family room included. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking. Washer/Dryer included.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3021178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6598 Reserve Dr have any available units?
6598 Reserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6598 Reserve Dr have?
Some of 6598 Reserve Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6598 Reserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6598 Reserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6598 Reserve Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6598 Reserve Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6598 Reserve Dr offer parking?
No, 6598 Reserve Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6598 Reserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6598 Reserve Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6598 Reserve Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6598 Reserve Dr has a pool.
Does 6598 Reserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 6598 Reserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6598 Reserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6598 Reserve Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College