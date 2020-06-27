All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
648 East 13th Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

648 East 13th Street

648 East 13th Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Near Northside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

648 East 13th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This newly built home is conveniently located near Indianapolis’ best entertainment and dining. It’s tucked away in a charming quiet neighborhood brimming with greenery, perfect for evening strolls and morning jogs. With a neutral palate, this home is canvas beckoning you to add your personality. A mixture of classic and contemporary style, much attention was given to the details. Featuring soaring 10 foot ceilings, light is abundant, the rooms are spacious and the basement is fully finished. Also available for sale at listing # 21625845.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 East 13th Street have any available units?
648 East 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 East 13th Street have?
Some of 648 East 13th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
648 East 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 648 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 648 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 648 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 648 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 648 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 648 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 648 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 648 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 East 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
