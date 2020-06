Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom 1 bath home that is Super Clean and Move-In Ready! You will love all the renovations and upgrades here in your new home. The bedrooms are large, bathrooms very modern, and the kitchen the perfect spot for the cook in the family. Located within minutes to everything you'll need dont pass up this opportunity, stop by today! The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.