All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6414 Commons Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6414 Commons Dr.
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

6414 Commons Dr.

6414 Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6414 Commons Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

WESTSIDE OF INDIANAPOLIS -46th & High School Rd. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse with Living Room, Kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk-in closet and master bath. Other Features Include: Washer and dryer hook up downstairs with washer and dryer included, Mini blinds, Storm door, Fenced in patio area and 1 covered carport

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer ... Please note appliances are there for convenience only no maintenance is provided should they break down.

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE4796933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 Commons Dr. have any available units?
6414 Commons Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6414 Commons Dr. have?
Some of 6414 Commons Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 Commons Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6414 Commons Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 Commons Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6414 Commons Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6414 Commons Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6414 Commons Dr. offers parking.
Does 6414 Commons Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6414 Commons Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 Commons Dr. have a pool?
No, 6414 Commons Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6414 Commons Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6414 Commons Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 Commons Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6414 Commons Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College