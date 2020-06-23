6414 Commons Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WESTSIDE OF INDIANAPOLIS -46th & High School Rd. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse with Living Room, Kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk-in closet and master bath. Other Features Include: Washer and dryer hook up downstairs with washer and dryer included, Mini blinds, Storm door, Fenced in patio area and 1 covered carport



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer ... Please note appliances are there for convenience only no maintenance is provided should they break down.



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



