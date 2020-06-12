6342 Faith Circle

Amenities

This 4 bedroom home is move in ready with gorgeous updates. Home has beautiful flooring, neutral paint and updated kitchen with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Lower level has a kitchen, dining area, living room, and family room. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, a large closet and dual vanity. Backyard gives you plenty of room to entertain. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).