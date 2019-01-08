6279 North Delaware Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to Broad Ripple or the new Red Line stop just steps away from this Warfleigh gem! Step in the foyer & immediately enter into the LR featuring a charming wood burning FP. Just off the LR is the DR with gleaming original HW flrs. Updated kit features white cabinets, granite and a breakfast rm with tons of natural light. Also on main level are two good sized BRs w/ ample closet space & an updated full BA. Head upstairs where there is plenty of room in the loft/office space before heading into the large master suite featuring built-ins, WIC & master BA with double vanity and shower. NEW carpet throughout the home! Other great features include an unfinished basement, deck w/ pergola, fenced yard & updated detached garage. Come take a look!