All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6279 North Delaware Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6279 North Delaware Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

6279 North Delaware Street

6279 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6279 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Broad Ripple or the new Red Line stop just steps away from this Warfleigh gem! Step in the foyer & immediately enter into the LR featuring a charming wood burning FP. Just off the LR is the DR with gleaming original HW flrs. Updated kit features white cabinets, granite and a breakfast rm with tons of natural light. Also on main level are two good sized BRs w/ ample closet space & an updated full BA. Head upstairs where there is plenty of room in the loft/office space before heading into the large master suite featuring built-ins, WIC & master BA with double vanity and shower. NEW carpet throughout the home! Other great features include an unfinished basement, deck w/ pergola, fenced yard & updated detached garage. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6279 North Delaware Street have any available units?
6279 North Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6279 North Delaware Street have?
Some of 6279 North Delaware Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6279 North Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
6279 North Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6279 North Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 6279 North Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6279 North Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 6279 North Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 6279 North Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6279 North Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6279 North Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 6279 North Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 6279 North Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 6279 North Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6279 North Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6279 North Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College