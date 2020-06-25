All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6139 OLD MILL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6139 OLD MILL Road
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

6139 OLD MILL Road

6139 Old Mill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6139 Old Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
You will find that 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and the other two bedrooms are ideally located downstairs to maximize all that this home has to offer. Recent updates include walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. When on your self tour of this home, be sure to check out the fenced backyard, which offers not only a deck, but a private basket ball court!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6139 OLD MILL Road have any available units?
6139 OLD MILL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6139 OLD MILL Road have?
Some of 6139 OLD MILL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6139 OLD MILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
6139 OLD MILL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6139 OLD MILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 6139 OLD MILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 6139 OLD MILL Road offers parking.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6139 OLD MILL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Road have a pool?
No, 6139 OLD MILL Road does not have a pool.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Road have accessible units?
No, 6139 OLD MILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6139 OLD MILL Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College