6139 OLD MILL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

You will find that 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and the other two bedrooms are ideally located downstairs to maximize all that this home has to offer. Recent updates include walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. When on your self tour of this home, be sure to check out the fenced backyard, which offers not only a deck, but a private basket ball court!