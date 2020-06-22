All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:37 PM

6139 OLD MILL Drive

6139 Old Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6139 Old Mill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
You will find that 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and there are two bonus rooms ideally located downstairs to maximize all that this home has to offer. Recent updates include walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. When on your self tour of this home, be sure to check out the fenced backyard, which offers not only a deck, but a private basket ball court!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6139 OLD MILL Drive have any available units?
6139 OLD MILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6139 OLD MILL Drive have?
Some of 6139 OLD MILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6139 OLD MILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6139 OLD MILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6139 OLD MILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6139 OLD MILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6139 OLD MILL Drive offers parking.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6139 OLD MILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Drive have a pool?
No, 6139 OLD MILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6139 OLD MILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6139 OLD MILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6139 OLD MILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
