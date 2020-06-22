613 North Tacoma Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking cats allowed

HUGE 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome is move in ready! Very spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen, Harwood floors throughout, You will be amazed with the sizes of the bedrooms. The refrigerator and stove are included. Washer and dryer hookups available. Large covered front porch and off street parking. Unfinished basement for additional storage. You will love the location, close to restaurants, dining, parks, Mass Avenue, Circle City Industrial Complex, and much more This property accepts Section 8. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.