Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:25 AM

613 North Tacoma Avenue

Location

613 North Tacoma Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
HUGE 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome is move in ready! Very spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen, Harwood floors throughout, You will be amazed with the sizes of the bedrooms. The refrigerator and stove are included. Washer and dryer hookups available. Large covered front porch and off street parking. Unfinished basement for additional storage. You will love the location, close to restaurants, dining, parks, Mass Avenue, Circle City Industrial Complex, and much more This property accepts Section 8. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 North Tacoma Avenue have any available units?
613 North Tacoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 North Tacoma Avenue have?
Some of 613 North Tacoma Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 North Tacoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
613 North Tacoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 North Tacoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 North Tacoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 613 North Tacoma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 613 North Tacoma Avenue offers parking.
Does 613 North Tacoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 North Tacoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 North Tacoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 613 North Tacoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 613 North Tacoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 613 North Tacoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 613 North Tacoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 North Tacoma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

