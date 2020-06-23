All apartments in Indianapolis
6117 Epperson Drive

Location

6117 Epperson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,474 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with partially fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Epperson Drive have any available units?
6117 Epperson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 Epperson Drive have?
Some of 6117 Epperson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 Epperson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Epperson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Epperson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6117 Epperson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6117 Epperson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6117 Epperson Drive offers parking.
Does 6117 Epperson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Epperson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Epperson Drive have a pool?
No, 6117 Epperson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6117 Epperson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6117 Epperson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Epperson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 Epperson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
