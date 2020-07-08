6113 Windsor Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700742



A charming rental home located in Indianapolis. Your next home includes: 2 beds, 1 bath, hardwood floors, central air, and a washer and dryer hookup.



Dogs and Cats OK.



Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.