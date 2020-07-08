All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6113 Windsor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6113 Windsor Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

6113 Windsor Drive

6113 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6113 Windsor Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700742

A charming rental home located in Indianapolis. Your next home includes: 2 beds, 1 bath, hardwood floors, central air, and a washer and dryer hookup.

Dogs and Cats OK.

Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Windsor Drive have any available units?
6113 Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 6113 Windsor Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6113 Windsor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6113 Windsor Drive offer parking?
No, 6113 Windsor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6113 Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Windsor Drive have a pool?
No, 6113 Windsor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6113 Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 Windsor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College