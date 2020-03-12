All apartments in Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6064 Bettcher Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:55 AM

6064 Bettcher Avenue

6064 Bettcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6064 Bettcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Crooked Creek

Amenities

Receive $300 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before November 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Cozy and comfortable 3 bed 1.5 bath bed. Naturally well lit home. Plenty of storage throughout home. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel gas appliances. New fixtures and vinyl flooring featured in eat in kitchen. Large unfinished basement . Pet Friendly. 2077 sq ft.

Email: rentindianapolis@con-rex.com Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 Bettcher Avenue have any available units?
6064 Bettcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6064 Bettcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Bettcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Bettcher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6064 Bettcher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6064 Bettcher Avenue offer parking?
No, 6064 Bettcher Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6064 Bettcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Bettcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Bettcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 6064 Bettcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6064 Bettcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6064 Bettcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Bettcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6064 Bettcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6064 Bettcher Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6064 Bettcher Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
