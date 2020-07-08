All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6014 North Guilford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6014 North Guilford Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:30 AM

6014 North Guilford Avenue

6014 Guilford Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6014 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location Location Location!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home for rent in Broadripple. This home is within walking distance of all that is Broadripple. Wood floors throughout this 1388 square feet home. 2 closets in each bedroom. Full basement that is clean and dry! Home comes with all appliances including washer & dryer. Call or click today to tour this home in person. 2 car detached garage. Lovely deck and front porch. Well maintained. Future tenant is responsible for lawncare and all utilities. Non smoker preferred. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 North Guilford Avenue have any available units?
6014 North Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 North Guilford Avenue have?
Some of 6014 North Guilford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 North Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6014 North Guilford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 North Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6014 North Guilford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6014 North Guilford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6014 North Guilford Avenue offers parking.
Does 6014 North Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 North Guilford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 North Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 6014 North Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6014 North Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6014 North Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 North Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 North Guilford Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College