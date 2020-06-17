All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5833 Norwaldo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5833 Norwaldo Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

5833 Norwaldo Ave

5833 Norwaldo Avenue · (317) 218-7071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5833 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit Room for Rent · Avail. Jul 6

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL***

Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, laundry in building, yard, soft water, purified drinking water and screened-in patio.

Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, high-speed internet, air conditioning and soft water.

Individual renters only (no couples) - limited overnight guests.

Kitchen, patio, and common areas shared with other roommates.

Landlord has separate room upstairs.

Date Available: June 15th 2020. $850/month rent. $850 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Norwaldo Ave have any available units?
5833 Norwaldo Ave has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 Norwaldo Ave have?
Some of 5833 Norwaldo Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Norwaldo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Norwaldo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Norwaldo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5833 Norwaldo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5833 Norwaldo Ave offer parking?
No, 5833 Norwaldo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5833 Norwaldo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 Norwaldo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Norwaldo Ave have a pool?
No, 5833 Norwaldo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Norwaldo Ave have accessible units?
No, 5833 Norwaldo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Norwaldo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Norwaldo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5833 Norwaldo Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity