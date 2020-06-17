5833 Norwaldo Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL***



Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, laundry in building, yard, soft water, purified drinking water and screened-in patio.



Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, high-speed internet, air conditioning and soft water.



Individual renters only (no couples) - limited overnight guests.



Kitchen, patio, and common areas shared with other roommates.



Landlord has separate room upstairs.



Date Available: June 15th 2020. $850/month rent. $850 security deposit required.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.