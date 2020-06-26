All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5739 Kingsley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5739 Kingsley Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

5739 Kingsley Drive

5739 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5739 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
5739 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5739 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 5739 Kingsley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5739 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5739 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5739 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5739 Kingsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
No, 5739 Kingsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5739 Kingsley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 5739 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5739 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5739 Kingsley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College