5739 Kingsley Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM
5739 Kingsley Drive
5739 Kingsley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5739 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
5739 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5739 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 5739 Kingsley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5739 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5739 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5739 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5739 Kingsley Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
No, 5739 Kingsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5739 Kingsley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 5739 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5739 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5739 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5739 Kingsley Drive has units with dishwashers.
