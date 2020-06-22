All apartments in Indianapolis
5656 Madison Avenue

5656 Madison Avenue
Location

5656 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!

You could have it all! Located on a charming street, this affordable single family house will satisfy all of your real estate desires.The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and will lead you directly to the spacious and private backyard that will become an ideal venue for hosting gatherings with the ones who matter most. Create memories in the living room featuring plush carpet and clean neutral walls that will match with all of your furniture that you bring along with you. Close to the local high school, highways, and many restaurants means you will be able to spend less time driving and more time living. Call Marketplace Homes today to make this house your new home!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5656-madison-avenue ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 Madison Avenue have any available units?
5656 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5656 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5656 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5656 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5656 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 5656 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5656 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5656 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 5656 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5656 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5656 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5656 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5656 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5656 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
